The government of the United States of America is keen on setting up a hub in Vizag. So far, Ahmedabad is the only city in the country that has an American hub. With the latest development, Vizag would likely be the second location to house the American hub in India.

The assurance came following a meeting of the American delegation led by US Consul General, Joel Reifman with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Tuesday. During the meeting, the US Consul General said they had visited Vizag and were very satisfied with the facilities available in the city. He added that the US government is interested in setting up an American hub in Vizag.

The AP Chief Minister also urged the US Consul General to consider establishing an incubator centre in Vizag similar to the one in Delhi. Reportedly, Mr Reifman responded positively to the request. CM Jagan assured to provide all facilities required to set up the incubator centre in Vizag. He further asked the US government to extend support in developing the Vizag as a smart city.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy said that recognising the importance of the English language, it was decided to implement English as a medium of instruction at all government schools in the state. He requested the US government to support the initiative. During the interaction, the Chief Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is the most favoruable state for investment due to its vast coastal area. He also said that there will be greater scope for economic development with the construction of ports.

Earlier in September 2020, a Centre of Excellence, in logistics, by Tech Mahindra was proposed to be established in Vizag. Another such Centre of Excellence (electric) will be set up by Schneider at Nellore.