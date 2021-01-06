Arup Kumar Goswami, on Wednesday morning, took oath as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He was sworn in by Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang, High Court judges, among other dignitaries, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Justice Goswami will be replacing Justice JK Maheshwari, as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, who will, in turn, occupy the former’s previous position as Chief Justice in Sikkim.

#Justice Arup Kumar Goswami sworn in as the #ChiefJustice of #AndhraPradesh #HighCourt. #Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan administered oath to him at a ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. #AndhraPradesh CM #ysjagan and other dignitaries attended. pic.twitter.com/aesAoE76R3 — Srihari Pudi (@sreeharipudi) January 6, 2021

With degrees in Economics(Hons) and L.L.B from Cotton College, under Gauhati University and Government Law College, Guwahati respectively, Chief Justice Arup Goswami began his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura in 1985.

Hailing from Assam, Justice Arup Goswami was an Additional Judge at the Assam High Court, subsequently becoming its acting CJ, before being transferred to Sikkim. Justice Goswami was also standing counsel of the Gauhati High Court, Karbi-Anglong Autonomous Council, and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council. Furthermore, he served as the Executive Chairman of Nagaland state legal services authority and also assumed the responsibilities as a Senior Standing Counsel, Education Department, Government of Assam.