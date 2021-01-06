The urban part of Vizag is expanding rapidly. With a growing population of youth, Madhurawada is set to become the IT hub of Vizag. Here are 5 things you’ll relate to if you reside in Madhurawada.

#1 The traffic is getting real

There was a time when we drove through the jam-packed city and felt relieved by the time we reached Zoo. Now, our very own car-shed junction has become one of the busiest signals in Vizag.

#2 Cricket in our neighbourhood

We often get the pity nods and looks when we say we come from Madhurawada. “How do you travel from that far?”, “How early do you need to start to get to the city?” are questions we get asked all the time. But then, the tables turn when there’s an IPL, domestic, or an international match is set in Vizag and everyone’s heads turn to the stadium at PM Palem, which is right next to us.

#3 Reach the beach in 10

While the RK Beach will always be the hotspot to hang out, it takes us 20 minutes to get there. Lucky for us, Rushikonda is just 4-5 km away, which gives you a tranquil vibe with some amazing food. After the exhausting zoom meetings (which could’ve been done away with just an email), a quaint evening by the beach, with an amazing view of the coast, sounds perfect, doesn’t it?

#4 Everything IT

With IT SEZ right next to us, we hope to see more food/tea stalls open 24/7 to accommodate for the much-required tea breaks for the employees at the corporate offices.

#5 Construction everywhere

There’s either an individual house, huge apartment complexes, or corporate buildings being erected at all times in Madhurawada. The sounds of drilling, hammering, and ‘JCB ki khudai’ have become mundane things for us.