Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 registrations to begin soon

The registrations for the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 will be commencing from 12 October. After entertaining the young ones last year, VJLF 2019 will be consisting of 20 speakers and spanning over 90 sessions in two days (16 and 17 November). Authors, storytellers and theatre artists, from around the country and abroad, will present their arts and guide young minds to a career in storytelling.

For the ease of children and parents, sessions at the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 have been divided into three age groups 4-7 years, 8-12 years, and 13-16 years. There are also separate sessions for teachers, adults. The fest has a line up of 20 eminent guests like Paro Anand, Roopa Pai, Andaleeb Wajid, Deepa Kiran and others, including Roger Jenkins, a storyteller from Singapore. The fest will also have more than 1000 titles from Indian Publishers. Creative writing and poetry writing sessions, puppetry performances, Tholu bommala aata, Book reading, storytelling sessions and book signing for children Book launches, training as well as panel discussions for adults and teachers.

Registrations for sessions at the Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 can be done from 11 am from 12 October 2019 at any of the following locations:

1. Tanishq showroom, VIP Road.

2. Pages Bookstore, Rednam Gardens.

3. Book Magic Library, Lawsons Bay Colony, Beach Road.

When and Where

Navayuga Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 will take place on 16, 17 November 2019. Just like last year, Hawa Mahal on Beach Road will play host to the event and be the place where all the children in the city will want to head to.

To know more about VJLF 2019

For more information on Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019, visit www.vizaglitfest.com.