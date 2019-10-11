LPG cylinder blast kills two, injures one in Visakhapatnam

An LPG cylinder blast, during the wee hours of Friday, killed two members of a family in Visakhapatnam. The explosion took place in their house at Sagar Nagar in the city. The cylinder blast also caused severe injuries to another person of the household, who is currently being treated at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The blast, which had occurred around 3 am on Friday, jolted the locals causing them to rush to the spot. With flames erupting from the house, they alerted the police and fire brigade. Upon receiving the information, the personnel swung swiftly into action to extinguish the flames. While the reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, a few locals suspect that it might have been a suicide attempt by the family. The dead bodies were reportedly sent to KGH for autopsy.

The Arilova police have registered a case and are investigating to gain further insights on the incident.