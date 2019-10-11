Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs wish Big B as he turns 77

amitabh bachchan birthday

One of Indian cinema’s most revered actors, Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday (11 October). Marking the occasion, the distinguished actor’s house in Mumbai was thronged by enthusiastic fans, who had turned up in large numbers to wish their favourite superstar.

Acknowledging the birthday wishes, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thank his fans. “My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you,” he tweeted.

On the 77th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, several celebrities too have been taking to social media to convey their wishes to Bollywood‘s biggest superstar.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently selected unanimously to receive the highest film honour in India, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A veteran with unparalleled charisma, Bachchan was previously conferred with several honours including the likes of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Knight of the Legion of Honour among others.

