Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Celebs wish Big B as he turns 77

One of Indian cinema’s most revered actors, Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday (11 October). Marking the occasion, the distinguished actor’s house in Mumbai was thronged by enthusiastic fans, who had turned up in large numbers to wish their favourite superstar.

Acknowledging the birthday wishes, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to thank his fans. “My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you,” he tweeted.

T 3314 – My immense gratitude and gratefulness to them that send their wishes for the 11th .. I cannot possibly thank each one individually .. but each one of you reside in my heart .. my love to you ..🙏☘🌹💗⚘ .. अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद 🌻 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2019

On the 77th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, several celebrities too have been taking to social media to convey their wishes to Bollywood‘s biggest superstar.

Happy birthday @SrBachchan. Your immense contribution to Indian cinema and your humility is truly inspiring. Wishing you a healthy and blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/7vwjcMDWEF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2019

Wishing you a verrrryyyy happy birthday, dearest Amitji! Wishing you great health, great health and more great health… all the rest you have. Love you to the moon and back…@SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/ydBcu38SJI — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 11, 2019

There is something called The “Bachchan Hangover “😀..Besides the Silver screen Becomes Golden✨ In Your Presence.. Have a Super Birthday @SrBachchan 😌🙏🙏 🎂🎈🎈💫🎉 pic.twitter.com/0qhtmaZXCy — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) October 11, 2019

Happy birthday Amitji @SrBachchan! So much love and respect for you. Lucky to be witness to your passion, discipline and craft. Wish you a healthy, happy and wondrous year ahead. All my love ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IOFg969roX — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 11, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan was recently selected unanimously to receive the highest film honour in India, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A veteran with unparalleled charisma, Bachchan was previously conferred with several honours including the likes of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Knight of the Legion of Honour among others.