Visakhapatnam, one of the most famous beach destinations in India, is gearing up to hit the headlines yet again with the upcoming National Sea Kayaking Competition in June. The Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh under the counsel of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) will be organizing the three-day event here in the City of Destiny. Speaking to Yo! Vizag about the event, Balaram Naidu, President of the Canoeing and Kayaking Association of AP, and Director of Livein Adventures, said that the kayaking competition will be a major boost to tourism.

“Kayaking is an Olympic sport and needs the recognition it deserves. Vizag being a well-developed coastal city is the most suitable place to host the event”, said Balaram. He added that a two-member team from the IKCA has proposed to the Visakhapatnam District Collector to stage the competition between 24 and 26 June 2022. Additionally, the team has also shortlisted the Rushikonda Beach and Lawson’s Bay Beach as the hosting waters. The team was directed by the collector to prepare an elaborate report on the event with the specifications of the competition.

The National Sea Kayaking Competition to be held in Vizag is the second of its kind in the history of watersports in India, with the first being held in Maharashtra. Nevertheless, a number of watersport events have been previously conducted on calm waters in various states of the country. “This competition will be the first-ever watersport event in bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. It will not only boost tourism but will act as a grooming ground for the aspiring kayakers and enthusiasts in the state”, stated the man in charge.

Further, he added that the organizers have been given a nod by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and were asked to submit the report. R Pradeep Naidu, planning and development director and financial advisor for IKCA, and L Jayanthkumar Singh, a level-3 expert and national coach, and co-chairperson of the referee and umpire board of IKCA, will oversee the planning of the competition. A total of 200 athletes, both men and women, from 20 states will be taking part in the National Sea Kayaking Competition in Vizag. National and International level referees will be present at the competition.

The competition will be held in three formats- singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Sea kayaking is more adventurous and involves more physical effort compared to calm water sports. Rushikonda has been the centre of such watersports and adventure activities in Vizag. “To ensure a smooth flow of the commercial activities at the Rushikonda Beach, the Lawsons’s Bay Beach has been chosen as an alternative location to conduct the competition”, informed Balaram.

Stay tuned for more such updates.