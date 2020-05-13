Vizag gas leak victims protest at KGH, demand better food and healthcare

The patients affected in the styrene gas leak mishap at LG Polymers plant in Vizag staged a protest on Tuesday at King George Hospital alleging that the healthcare being provided to them is not up to the mark. As per reports, the victims of the gas leak in Vizag refused to leave the hospital alleging that the authorities were discharging them prematurely, even after repeated complaints of discomfort and nausea. Scores of women alleged that the healthcare provided to them and their families was not up to the mark.

The rifts continued to take place on Wednesday as well when the group of women complained of the hospital’s food quality. The victims stated that they were receiving food every day from relief centres near LG Polymers plant. However, the hospital authorities, on Wednesday, reportedly placed restrictions on the food being brought into the hospital premises, noting the possibility of contamination amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The authorities stated that the patients would be provided with safe food made in the hospital itself. The Vizag gas leak victims then proceeded to protest, alleging that the food at the hospital wasn’t of good quality.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex gratia of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of victims who lost their lives in the gas leak mishap last week. The Chief Minister further announced that patients with severe injuries will receive a relief amount of Rs. 25 lakh, while those on ventilators will be granted a sum of Rs. 10 lakh.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the situation at the LG Polymers plant was under control. Various Ministers of the state stayed overnight at the affected areas to boost the morale of locals and reassure them of their safety.