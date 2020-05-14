Learning is possible in any environment that is peaceful. As educational institutions remain closed, online classes have emerged popular amongst teachers and students to continue their education. Online classes have many advantages as students can continue enhancing their knowledge and skills. However, these classes can pose certain challenges. For many people, they may provide a wholly new atmosphere of learning. Being more accustomed to learning in a traditional classroom setting, online classes bring up the question of one’s conduct. Netiquette, ethics that govern our behaviour online, must be adhered to when attending online classes. This ensures a smooth learning process. Here are 7 useful tips that help your netiquette the next time you’re attending an online session, especially during the current crisis of COVID-19.

#1 Time Management

Punctuality is also essential to keep up with the classes and follow the instructions laid down. Adhering to the deadline and submitting assignments on time will ensure that the work does not pile up. Being prompt and up-to-date with the classes online will help in the long run. Hence, attendance for online classes should be regular.

#2 Discipline

Patience is key. It might take a few moments for everyone to log in for the class. In these situations, keep calm and wait till everything is well settled. As part of proper online etiquette, it is important to be well-organized for the classes. This can be made effective by preparing a timetable.

#3 Dressing Well

Another of the important tips an appreciable netiquette in the dressing. Clothes that are comfortable and soothing are a good choice for online classes. It is advisable to wear clothes that are airy and well-ventilated. Avoid colours that are too bright.

#4 Respect

Being polite while participating actively during class is an important factor of online etiquette.. Online classes require a lot of cooperation from all the members attending the classes. Being a good listener will also ensure that everyone can share their opinions.

#5 Posture

While the online classes let one keep up with the classes from home, maintain a good posture is always advised regardless. Avoid slouching during the classes. A good posture will help in concentrating better in class.

#6 Avoid Miscommunication

While texting during online classes, one should use the correct spellings of words. Avoiding grammatical errors is important as they might be misunderstood in the chatbox. Slang language must not be used.

#7 Avoid Disturbances

It is better to appear for one’s online classes in an environment free from disturbances. Make sure the internet connection is good. Avoid attending the classes in a setting which is noisy as this will pose problems in the smooth process of the classes. Stay focused and keep away from any source of distraction.