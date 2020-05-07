Vizag Gas Leak: List of precautions to be taken by citizens

The gas leak from the LG polymers plant in Vizag has left the city jolted. The tragic incident, which took place at the RR Venkatapuram village during the wee hours of Thursday, has claimed about eight lives apart from causing several hundreds to fall ill. While the district and state authorities have been taking several measures to bring the situation under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has been closely monitoring the developments. In the wake of the tragic gas leak, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana has issued a list of precautions that are to be taken by the citizens. From masking nose and mouth with a wet cloth to seeking medical attention in case of any symptoms, here is the list of precautions to be taken in wake of the gas leak in Vizag:

Move away from the site of the accident as soon as possible.

Wear wet cloth or wet mask to cover the nose and mouth.

If eye irritation is observed, wash with clean water.

Take milk/banana/jaggery to neutralise the effect of the gas.

Do not consume uncovered food or water etc.

If you have any breathlessness, vomiting sensation, stomach ache, etc., please reach out for medical help immediately.

Do not Panic. Don’t pay attention to rumours, viral, or hoax news.

Those who are participating in rescue operations must wear proper respiratory protection equipment.

If any unidentified children found, inform the nearest police station.

Don’t forget COVID-19 precautions

While it is imperative to note the above-stated precautions for safeguarding oneself from the gas leak, it is also critical not to neglect the precautionary measures advised to prevent the spread of COVID-19.