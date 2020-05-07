The number of coronavirus cases has been rapidly increasing in Visakhapatnam since the past few days. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Family & Medical Welfare Department, seven COVID-19 cases were reported in Vizag, during the past 24 hours, this takes the district tally to 46.

Out of the new tally, five of COVID-19 cases were reported in Vizag district on Wednesday. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr P V Sudhakar, said that out of the five newly reported cases, 3 are from KRM Colony, one is from Vepagunta, and another case from Dandu Bazaar.

While 22 individuals recovered from the virus, 24 patients are currently receiving treatment in Vizag. It is to be noted that Yo! Vizag reported about two of these patients from Dandu Bazar testing positive for the virus on Wednesday itself. Stating the cause for the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Dandu Bazar, Principal of AMC said that the residents of the locality got together to play games and ignored the social distancing norms.

The area-wise tally of all the 46 COVID-19 cases reported in Vizag is as follows – Allipuram 2, Revidi (Padmanabham) 4, ITI Junction 2, Muslim Thatichelapalem 2, KRM Colony 3, Santi Nagar (NAD) 1, Railway New Colony 6, Dandu Bazaar 13, Maharanipeta, Rangireejuveedhi (Poorna Market) 1, Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka) 1, Chengal Rao Peta 1, Madhavadhara 1, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota) 1, Komativeedhi (Narsipatnam) 3, Marripalem 3, Gopalapatnam 1 and Vepagunta 1.

#CovidUpdates: In the past 24 hours

56 out of 8,087 samples tested were positive and 51 people recovered from #COVID19 & got discharged

.

Total positive cases: 1833, Active cases: 1015, Discharged: 780, Deceased: 38#APFightsCorona #COVID19 — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, 8,087 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for COVID-19, the state reported a total of 56 new cases in the past 24 hours. This was conducted from 9 am, on 6 May 2020, until 9 am, on 7 May 2020. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,833. While 1,015 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 780 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 38 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The district-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours is as follows: Kurnool 7, Krishna 16, Guntur 10, Visakhapatnam 7, Kadapa 6, Nellore 4, and Anathapur and Vizianagaram have 3 each. While other state cases include 26 from Gujarat and 1 from Karnataka.