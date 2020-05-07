The tragic gas leak from the LG Polymers chemical plant has painted a grim picture in Vizag. With about 8 people suspected to have died, and over 120 people admitted to hospital, the gas leak tragedy which occurred at the RR Venkatapuram village in Vizag during the wee hours of Thursday has called for immediate action from the authorities. Responding to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via his Twitter account, said, “Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam.”

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

Reportedly, the Prime Minister, along with the Home Ministry, has been keeping a tab of the current situation in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been closely monitoring the situation. The CM is expected to reach Vizag shortly to visit the patients who have been affected by the gas leak. As per an update from the CM’s office, “Chief Minister YS Jagan will leave for Vizag to visit the hospital where the affected are being treated. The Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.”