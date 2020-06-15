Tension prevailed at the Ramakrishnapuram village in Vizag with a scuffle breaking out between activists of the YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party. The alleged attack on MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and his men, took place on Monday when the Vizag East MLA arrived at the spot to lay the foundation stone for a few local projects. Reportedly, the clash saw activists pelt stones, chappals and coconut shells. As per sources, several individuals, who were injured in the incident, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Showing resentment, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, along with his supporters, staged a protest on the road, demanding the arrest of the YSRCP activists responsible for the attack.

Speaking to media regarding the incident, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said, “Several development projects were undertaken at Ramakrishnapuram under the reign of Chandrababu Naidu. However, after the government changed last year, getting approvals has been consuming a lot of time and effort. When I arrived here today to lay the foundation stone for a few development projects, some YSRCP activists from this ward and goons from other areas stopped us from proceeding any further. Causing an obstacle to the development in this village, they pelted stones on us. These were the same people who caused a ruckus at the airport when Chandrababu Naidu had visited the city earlier this year.”

Condemning the attack, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that even the local police did not take any action even though the YSRCP activists chose to attack his men in front of them. “There is no place for such hooliganism in Vizag, We will not move from here until action is taken against the perpetrators,” Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said.

However, with the police assuring that those responsible will be arrested soon, the TDP leader is known to have given up his protest.