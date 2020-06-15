Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found dead at his residence in Bombay on Sunday, 14 June. The actor’s untimely death has left his fans and the film fraternity in a state of utter disbelief. Gaining popularity through TV soaps, the talented actor soon caught eyeballs with an impressive debut on the big screen with Kai Po Che. Rising through the ranks with hits like Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore among others, the 34-year-old emerged as one of the brightest prospects from the B-town. Here, we take a look at 6 movies of Sushant Singh Rajput that exhibit his talent, vivacity, and exceptional acting prowess.

#1 Kai Po Che (2013)

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che marked the debut of Sushant Singh Rajput. An adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel The Three Mistakes of My Life, the movie saw the actor don the role of a small-town boy, who’s life is affected by the societal circumstances. Apart from being hailed for his seamless transition from TV to cinema, the bright actor was also rewarded with the best male debut award at the Screen Awards in 2014.

#2 Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Shudh Desi Romance follows the journey of Raghu (Sushant Singh Rajput), Gayatri (Parineeti Chopra) and Tara (Vaani Kapoor) as they seek out the meaning of love and commitment. The film had Rajput nail the character of a boy-next-door as the film ended up as a box office hit.

#3 Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)

Experimenting with his roles, and moving away from stereotypes if any, Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of the fictional Bengali detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2015. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the storyline was centered around a conspiracy in Calcutta that is waiting to be solved by the clever detective. While the film couldn’t quite reaching the expectations at the box office, it is remembered for Sushant Singh’s meticulous act.

#4 M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Probably his most memorable performance, the biopic of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni witnessed Sushant Singh Rajput take centre stage as one of the most talented young actors in the country. From honing his cricketing skills to perfecting the body language of the former Indian captain, Rajput is known to have put in the hard yards to showcase the cricketer’s life on screen. The film ended up as a massive success at the box office and shot Sushant Singh Rajput into the limelight overnight.

#5 Sonchiriya (2019)

The movie is set in the backdrop of Chambal Valley and and is an immersive drama centred on the once greatly feared dacoits in the region. Sharing screen space with heavyweights such as Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, and Ranvir Shorey, Sushant Singh Rajput excelled with his own charm. The film once again saw the bright talent not hesitate when it came to taking up challenging roles.

#6 Chhichhore (2019)

Chhichhore, which was unfortunately the last film of Rajput, came as a beautiful to college days. Showcasing the actor in two roles-a wise father and a vivacious stident-the Nitesh Tiwari directorial won accolades for delivering an important message in the modern age. Chhichhore stood as one of the biggest hits among the movies of Sushant Singh Rajput.