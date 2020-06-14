In yet another tragic news related to Bollywood, talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The news comes in just days after his ex-manager committed suicide by jumping off a 14-storey building in Malad, Mumbai. The talented actor of MS Dhoni fame passed away today. He was aged 34. While further details behind his suicide are awaited, the Bollywood and political fraternity came together to express shock and grief over the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more …. deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput I can’t believe this. I met him just before the lockdown. Shocked. Please tell me this isn’t true. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत….आख़िर क्यों?….क्यों? 💔 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput 😢 pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby! pic.twitter.com/aEnWaOlrXR — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss🙏 Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Just can’t believe this !

RIP Sushant 💔 https://t.co/UAhpN4VW2a — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 14, 2020

This is so so shocking and sad ! Such an outstanding actor and a beautiful human being just goes away like this ! Am devastated hearing sushant singh Rajputs news ! RIP @itsSSR 🙏🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) June 14, 2020

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput‘s untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent… Too young to go… May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss. 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput started off his career as a lead actor in Hindi soaps. While he debuted with Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil on Star, the actor rose to fame for his role in popular Hindi Serial – Pavitra Rishta. Sushant was hailed as one of the few actors who transitioned from TV to Bollywood seamlessly.

While he is popularly known for his portrayal of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni, Sushant Singh Rajput had an impressive list of films he contributed to. One may recall his fine performances in movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Chhichore and Kedarnath.

The actor’s latest outing, Dil Bechara was up for a theatrical release in May 2020 but was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was based on John Green’s novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars.’