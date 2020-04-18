Vizag Doctor’s ‘Umbrella Theory’ to help people to maintain social distance during COVID-19 crisis.

The impending coronavirus crisis has pushed the world into a slump. Social distancing has been suggested as one of the most crucial preventive measures during the crisis. However, many people across the state seem to have lost the brief on this, even as scores of people are found standing in close proximity of strangers in public spaces, especially at ration shops. Yo! Vizag caught up with Padma Shri Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao, a resident of Vizag and Guinness World Record Holder who came up with the “Umbrella Theory” that could potentially help save numerous lives amid the virus.

Social distancing is a measure that people aren’t following diligently. Why do you think this is an issue?

“I conducted a small survey in Vizag about whether people know about social distancing after the COVID-19 virus hit us. A whopping 90 of them said they didn’t. In my opinion, ‘social distancing’ as a term bears historical significance for us – and unfortunately alludes to untouchability. While ‘physical distancing’ would have been a better term, especially for us Indians, I think it doesn’t translate easily because people simply do no know about it. It’s new information for us to grasp, as an entire nation. Which is why I have coined the Umbrella Theory.” says Doctor.

What is Umbrella Theory?

“Umbrella Theory suggests that when people step out of their homes, they must carry an umbrella with them. As per directives given by the WHO, the adequate physical distance must be maintained between individuals to prevent spreading of coronavirus. When two people open their umbrellas, a minimum of 4 feet distance is created between them automatically. This is especially useful now when numerous citizens are stepping out to ration shops and markets to procure their groceries. The idea is to use something that is affordable, readily available, and easy to use – since people are already familiar to use umbrellas, unlike face masks which might be new to get used to.”

You have been researching viruses for the last 3 decades. Is there any information you’d like to tell us that’s not being addressed currently?

“People must get used to this new reality for the next twelve months, at least. Even after Edward Jenner invented the vaccine for Small Pox in 1796, it took a whole year for India to be declared free of the disease. It will take time for us to get back on our feet – but that doesn’t mean people should stop working. We must devise new ways, develop new life skills to deal with the rapidly changing reality. While supplying rations and money is a temporary solution, the world governments must also focus on getting the economy back on track by using the resources at hand in the best way possible.”