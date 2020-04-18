List of what will remain open all over India from 20 April, 2020

The extended lockdown, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, will now slowly start to get a little relaxation. India will witness the revival of certain industrial and commercial activities in the country. The Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, and Law & Justice; Government of India, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has released, on Twitter, the list of such industries and commercial establishments that will be open in India from 20 April 2020. The Minister has specified that the relaxation is not applicable to any of the officially recognised containment zones.

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones. Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

The following are the list of services that will remain open in the country from 20 April 2020:

All health services (including AYUSH)

All agricultural and horticultural activities

Financial sector

Social sector

MNREGA works – only allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face masks

Public utilities

Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state

Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged. Schools and educational institutes to remain closed

Commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate

Industries / Industrial establishments (both government and private)

Construction activities

Supply of essential goods

Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry

Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber. These are to remain functional with a maximum of 50 per cent of the workforce

Animal husbandry activities

Private vehicles for emergency services – including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel travelling to a place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

Offices of the Government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open