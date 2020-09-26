Over the past 24 hours, 450 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag as the total number of cases in the district moved closer to the 50,000 mark. Between Friday and Saturday, two more people passed away due to the virus. With 4229 active cases, 388 casualties, and 44,934 discharges, the tally is Vizag currently stands at 49,551.

Among the newly detected positive cases in Vizag, 241 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 209 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per COVID-19 Special Officer PV Sudhakar, there are 54 very active clusters, 24 active clusters, 640 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters in Vizag district as on Saturday.

On the state front, Andhra Pradesh reported 7293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. As per the update by Arogya Andhra, East Godavari recorded 1011 new cases while Chittoor and West Godavari recorded 975 and 922 new cases respectively. In the past 24 hours, 9125 individuals recovered from the infection. As on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh accounts for 6,68,751 COVID-19 cases, including 65,754 active cases, 5,97,294 recoveries, and 5663 deaths. The state has conducted 55,23,786 tests so far.

As per the COVID-19 update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 85,362 cases were reported in 24 hours in India. 75% of these confirmed cases were found concentrated in 10 States/UTs, with Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh being the top contributors. 1089 across the country succumbed to the infection in the said period. Meanwhile, over 93,000 people recovered from the infection between Friday and Saturday. “India has recorded 93,420 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries is 48,49,584. With the increase in daily recoveries, the Recovery Rate has also sustained its upward trend. It currently is positioned at 82.14% today,” the MoHFW said on Saturday.