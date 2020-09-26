For the convenience of candidates appearing for the Civil Services examination, conducted by the UPSC, East Coast Railway has announced that it will be running exam special trains between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam, Koraput and Cuttack via Titlagarh, and Koraput and Visakhapatnam via Rayagada in early October. The details of these special trains are as follows:

#1 Exam special train between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam

The exam special train Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam (06831 MEMU Passenger Special) will leave Ichchapuram at 4 PM on 3 October and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8:15 PM hours on the same day.

In the return direction, the exam special train Visakhapatnam- Ichchapuram (06832 MEMU Passenger Special) will leave Visakhapatnam at 7:30 PM on 4 October and reach Ichchapuram at 11:30 PM on the same day.

Halts: Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurpalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa

Composition: 12 MEMU Coaches

#2 Exam special train between Koraput and Visakhapatnam

The exam special train Koraput-Visakhapatnam train (05803 Passenger Special) will leave Koraput at 1:30 PM on 3 October will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 7:55 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, the exam special train Visakhapatnam – Koraput (05804 Passenger Special) will leave Visakhapatnam at 9:40 PM on 4 October reach Koraput at 4:40 AM on the next day.

Halts: Damanjhodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram

Composition: 12 Second Class Coaches and 2 Second class cum brake vans.

#3 Exam special train between Koraput and Cuttack

The exam special train Koraput- Cuttack (05801 Passenger Special) will leave Koraput at 5 AM on 3 October reach Cuttack at 9 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, the Cuttack-Koraput (05802 Passenger Special) will leave Cuttack at 8:15 PM on 4 October and reach Koraput at 12 noon on 5 October.

Halts: Damanjhodi, Lakshmipur Road, Tikiri, Singapur Road, Rayagada, Theruvali, Muniguda, Ambodala, Narla Road, Rupra Road, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Badmal, Saitala, Balangir, Loisinga, Barpali, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Talcher Road, Dhenkanal.

Composition: 12 Second Class Coaches and 2 Second class cum brake vans.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, AK Tripathi requested candidates, appearing for the UPSC Civil Services exam, to make use of the special trains announced between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam, Koraput and Cuttack via Titlagarh, and Koraput and Visakhapatnam via Rayagada.