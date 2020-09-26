Endearing characters, thoughtful tales, and brilliant technicalities have been increasingly enabling Malayalam movies to garner a fan base in states other than Kerala. As the filmmakers from the region continue to impress film lovers across the country, we take a look at 7 wonderful Malayalam movies you must watch on Netflix.

#1 Njan Prakasan

It isn’t often that you’d come across a list of must-watch Malayalam movies without Fahadh Faasil featuring on it, is it? FaFa, as he’s fondly called, is seen portraying the role of a lazy guy-next-door who dreams of flying abroad for settling down. Apart from having Fahadh invariably nailing the role, Njan Prakasan has enough to keep you entertained for a little over two hours.

#2 Uyare

Easily among the best works in Malayalam cinema over the past few years, Uyare is a gripping tale of courage and empowerment. Not only does the film showcase and address multiple societal evils with a punch but also breaks quite a few stereotypical moulds of mainstream cinema. The film not Featuring a terrific Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, Uyare is bound to tug at your heartstrings.

#3 Vikrithi

Another gem from the lot of Malayalam movies on Netflix that you must watch. Showing the perils of social media in a madly viral world, Vikrithi is yet another moving piece of cinema that impressed the Malayalam audience last year. The stunning performance by the ever-reliable Suraj Venjaramoodu derives a special mention.

#4 Sudani from Nigeria

Set in the backdrop of Malappuram in Kerala, Sudani from Nigeria celebrates a Nigerian football player and integrates him, first into the heart of Majeed, then into the hearts of the people around him. Directed by Zakariya Muhammed, the story is warm and cozy, just like the relationship between Samuel and Majeed.

#5 Angamaly Diaries

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Angamaly Diaries is a take on the underbelly of Kerala’s Angamaly town. Giving the audience plenty to invest in, the film comes as an engaging ride. The film was even remade into Telugu as Falaknuma Das.

#6 Minnaminugu

Directed by Anil Thomas, Minnaminingu talks about the hardships of a woman struggling to make ends meet, with an ill parent and a daughter, whose education is at stake. The National Award-winning performance by actress Surabhi Lakshmi makes this one a must-watch.

#7 Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil saw Malayalam cinema dish out a deliciously packed prison drama. Starring Antony Varghese, Aswathy Manohar, Vinayakan, and Chemban Vinod Jose among others, not only does the film keep us hooked with its plot but also ticks all the right boxes when it comes to technicalities.