The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is all set to illuminate wards 17, 18, 19, and 20 of Vizag with solar LED street lights under the area-based development (ABD). Taken up under the Vizag Smart City initiative, around 2300 street lights in these wards will be replaced with LED street light poles.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, Sameer Kumar Pathak, Solar Expert at the GVMC Smart City wing informed that the bidder has already started laying foundations of solar poles in the ABD area. The foundation has been laid for around 1500 poles, he said. Mentioning the unique features of the all-in-one solar LED street lighting system, Mr. Pathank said that for a conventional LED light set up, cable wires have to be laid. “On the other hand, standalone solar street lights do not require cabling. No maintenance costs will be levied as solar panels last for more than 20 years. The aesthetics of these lights will also be enhanced,” he added.

Sharing further details about the project, the GVMC Smart City wing Solar Expert stated, “Solar panel, luminary, battery, and all the controls will be integrated into a single set up in each respective street light. Equipped with a battery backup of three days, the LED lights will be facilitated with a wireless remote monitoring and control system, embedded into the lighting system. This feature allows controlling lighting levels, remote monitor battery charging, and the discharging levels from anywhere.”

Mr. Pathak said that after the completion of the civil works, the solar street lights will be installed in the ABD areas of Visakhapatnam. The GVMC will extend the project to other parts of the city, based on the performance of the LED lighting system in these areas. He further reminded that the civic body had installed solar LED integrated lighting fixtures along with RK Beach Road, two years ago.