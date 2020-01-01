See Pics: City Police join the crowd to ring in the New Year in Vizag

Citizens and visitors in Vizag were joined by the City Police to ring in the New Year 2020 at the Beach Road. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS) took part in the New Year celebrations and cut the cake.

Large gatherings thronged the beach to celebrate the New Year 2020. At around 11:40 PM, the City Police Commissioner arrived with his family at Kali Maa Temple, on the Beach Road. Assistant Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs), Superindent of Police (SP) and other police personnel of the department were also present to mark the onset of 2020 in style.

In order to regulate traffic and maintain public order, the Police barricaded all the roads leading up to the Beach Road. Traffic policemen, with breath-analysers and bodyworn cameras, were stationed at check posts, from 8 PM on 31 December 2019 to 5 AM on 1 January 2020. Though the entry of vehicles between Coastal Battery and Park Hotel was restricted, people were allowed to enter the area.

Mr Meena interacted with the public for about ten minutes. As the clock struck twelve, the police chief cut the cake and lit crackers. Soon, the people too joined the celebrations by cutting cakes and lighting fireworks. The crowd captured the spectacular sight of fireworks with their smartphones. With drum beats and electrifying music, the police and the public greeted each other, indulging in the New Year spirit.

See images below: