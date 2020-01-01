13 movies that we are eagerly looking forward to in 2020

2019 was a great year for movies. Avengers: Endgame broke hell at the box office while Joker awed the critics. Meanwhile, Bollywood remained committed to the trend of biopics, with movies like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Gully Boy’. A new year begins and a huge assortment of exciting films is on the 2020 platter. Here are the upcoming movies in 2020 you should definitely not skip:

#1 Chhapaak

Language:- Hindi

Cast:- Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey

Release:- 10 January 2020

Chhapaak has Deepika Padukone portray an acid-attack survivor, with Vikrant Massey in a supporting role. The film has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi-fame and going by the reactions to the trailer, it is one of the most-awaited movies in 2020.

#2 Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Language:- Hindi

Cast:- Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar

Release:- 21 February 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana has made a reputation of targeting pertinent social issues with his movies and 2020 is going to be no different for him. In this film, Ayushmann plays a homosexual while Jitendra Kumar of TVF Pitchers-fame portrays the other lead. The film is a spin-off to the 2017 critically-acclaimed film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and is being helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, who wrote the previous one.

#3 Sooryavanshi

Language:- Hindi

Cast:- Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif

Release:- 27 March 2020

Rohit Shetty expands his ambitious Police Universe with Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar will be returning to the action genre, portraying DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. Katrina Kaif will play the female lead.

#4 No Time to Die

Language:- English

Cast:- Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux

Release:- 8 April 2020

Daniel Craig will be departing from the role of James Bond with this 2020 release, after four spectacular Bond movies. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for ‘Fleabag’, has lent her writing capabilities to the film, making her only the second female screenwriter to have worked on a Bond film. Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux play pivotal roles in the film.

#5 83

Language:- Hindi

Cast:- Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Release:- 10 April 2020

One of the highly-anticipated movies of 2020, 83 will retell India’s journey to lifting the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Ranveer Singh has prepared rigorously for his role as Kapil Dev and this movie could elevate him to a new level of stardom. Deepika Padukone will be playing Dev’s wife in this Kabir Khan-directorial.

#6 Black Widow

Language:- English

Cast:- Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh

Release:- 1 May 2020

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) enters Phase 4, the fans are finally getting the Black Widow-solo film that they had been long asking for. Scarlett Johansson stars as the titular character while David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz play supporting characters. Robert Downey Jr. will be making a cameo appearance as Tony Stark/Iron Man in this film which is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

#7 Fast & Furious 9

Language:- English

Cast:- Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson

Release:- 22 May 2020

The Fast & Furious family will return for the penultimate time in this film. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson will resume their characters while Jordana Brewster’s character will appear in the film after giving ‘The Fate of the Furious’ a miss. Justin Lin returns to direct this film. Like its predecessors, this movie is expected to set the box office alight in 2020.

#8 Wonder Woman 1984

Language:- English

Cast:- Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal

Release:- 5 June 2020

Continuing on the success of Wonder Woman (2017), Patty Jenkins seems to have another gem in hand with WW84. The movie, set in 1984, has this retro vibe to it which reflects in the colours as well as the titular character’s costume. Plus, we are likely to see the beauty of Amazon again and many other spectacular shots in the movie. The movie is DC’s best bet in 2020 and has a stellar support cast, including Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal.

#9 Top Gun: Maverick

Language:- English

Cast:- Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly

Release:- 26 June 2020

Top Gun fans have had to wait 34 years for a sequel but it’s finally here. This film is going to explore new dimensions like youth and technology while retaining the essence of Cruise’s Maverick. Miles Teller will be portraying Goose’s son in one of the most-hyped movies of 2020. Brace yourself for some much-needed tower buzzing!

#10 Minions: The Rise of Gru

Language:- English

Release:- 3 July 2020

The adorable, banana-loving minions are coming back to entertain kids and adults alike. The plot will focus on the minions’ first encounter with the young, yet, nefarious Gru. It is worth noting that the prequel, Minions (2015), was a grand success and grossed more than any non-Disney animated film. This film is expected to accumulate no less. Kyle Balda returns to direct this venture.

#11 Tenet

Language:- English

Cast:- John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine

Release:- 17 July 2020

No director plays better with the viewers’ brains than Christopher Nolan, be it ‘Memento’, ‘Inception’ or ‘Interstellar’. ‘Tenet’ is expected to follow the same Nolan template, considering that it has time travel involved. This 2020 movie has an ensemble international cast including Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, and Kenneth Branagh. And nowadays, no Christopher Nolan film is complete without Michael Caine.

#12 The Conjuring 3

Language:- English

Cast:- Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson

Release:- 11 September 2020

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren will be back in 2020 to play the scare game. Michael Chaves, who directed ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ last year, is helming this project too which is based on one of the Warrens’ most interesting cases. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as the Warrens in the eighth film of the highly-successful Conjuring Universe.

#13 The Eternals

Language:- English

Cast:- Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington

Release:- 6 November 2020

The story of a bunch of godly beings, The Eternals has an ensemble cast containing Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. The film also reunites the Game of Thrones duo of Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals is being touted as an Avengers-level film and is expected to set the box office rolling again for Marvel.

#14 Laal Singh Chaddha

Language:- Hindi

Cast:- Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Pankaj Tripathi

Release:- 25 December 2020

Aamir Khan’s fans have to wait a long time for his movies but they are almost never disappointed by the actor. His next, Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to be no different. A remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, this 2020 movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. With this film, Aamir Khan is back to his lucky release of Christmas.

Disclaimer: Release dates mentioned are subject to change.