Back in the reckoning: Vizag sees buyers throng meat shops again

After a short spell of losses, the meat shops in Vizag seem to be on their way back to making profits. Chicken prices skyrocketed to Rs. 200 a kg on Sunday, due to the huge demand. While fish was priced at Rs. 200, mutton was sold at Rs. 800 – Rs 900 per kilogram at various shops.

In Vizag, people thronged to meat shops starting early on Sunday. Reportedly, chicken prices kept increasing by the hour. At 6 AM, a kilogram of chicken was priced at Rs. 160. At 10 AM, the prices had increased to Rs. 200. The situation was the same across various parts of the state. As per reports, six lakh kilograms of chicken was sold in northern Andhra on Sunday alone.

A few weeks ago, rumours did rounds that consuming chicken or eggs would result in one contracting the novel coronavirus. This resulted in a huge setback for sellers in the city, even as the chicken was being sold at Rs. 50 or Rs. 60 per kg.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) responded to the rumours and stated there is no evidence to support the baseless information. Various health officials even stated that consuming protein-rich foods like eggs and chicken would boost the immune system. The state and central governments too, brushed off the false news, resulting in the business being back in order for the shopkeepers.