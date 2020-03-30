Coronavirus pandemic: Free ration distribution begins in Andhra Pradesh 

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre and the State Governments of the country have been making efforts to lend support to the citizens during this crisis. The Andhra Pradesh State Government distributed free ration of 5 kg rice, and 1 kg of dal, to each Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholder on Sunday. A total of 26,220 tonnes of rice and 712 tonnes of dal was supplied to beneficiaries on the first day. Reportedly, the distribution will continue until all of the 1,47,24,017 beneficiaries in the state avail the benefit.

In a bid to aid the poor during the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had earlier announced the supply of free ration through the Public Distribution System (PDS). Reportedly, the second and third spells of ration distribution will begin from 15 April and 29 April respectively.

As people are queuing up at the ration depots before sunrise, officials across the state are taking measures to ensure a hassle-free distribution. On Monday, Visakhapatnam District Joint Collector, Lotheti Shiva Shankar (IAS), inspected the ration depots at Seethammadhara and Akkayyapalem. He urged the beneficiaries to observe social distancing norms in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Joint Collector also instructed the ration dealers to not let people stay at the depots for a long duration. In order to reduce the rush at fair price shops, tokens will reportedly be issued to fifty persons per day at each depot.