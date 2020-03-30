GVMC sets up shelters in Vizag for daily wage workers from other states

Daily wage workers across India have found themselves stuck, with no place to go amidst the 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. In a bid to ensure their safety, the GVMC authorities have set up five temporary shelters for the benefit of labourers and daily wage workers who travelled to Vizag from other states. The shelters were set up based on directives from the State Government.

The shelters have been set up at the following locations in Vizag:

1. Vemana Mandiram at Asilmetta

Contact of the officer: 9912349438

2. Subbalakshmi Kalyanamantapam in New Colony

Contact of the officer: 8179288053

3. Vivekananda Kalyanamantapam at Nakkavanipalem

Contact of the officer: 9848055179

4. Social Welfare Hostel in MVP Colony

Contact of the officer: 7729995961

5. Youth Training Centre at Vepagunta.

Contact of the officer: 9848308835

Special care has been taken to ensure that the workers are at ease during their stay. Beds, pillows, drinking water, food, electricity and toilets have been arranged for their stay. Further, special officers have been appointed at the shelters to ensure the safety of the workers. The officers would be stationed at the centre in two rotational shifts.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana has appointed Urban Community Development Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao as the nodal officer for the temporary shelters. The GVMC has appealed to charitable organisations, NGOs, philanthropic groups and corporates in Vizag to contact the nodal officer if they wish to provide food for the workers who are seeking refuge at the shelters in these tough times.