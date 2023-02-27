On Sunday, 26 February 2023, a group of animal herders found the decomposed dead body of a 57-year-old man near Bheemili in Vizag. According to the police officials, the deceased person’s family raised a missing complaint at the Bheemili PS two days, i.e. on Thursday, before he was found dead. The complaint stated that J Yellayya went missing on Wednesday after he left home in the late hours.

As per the report by Vizag Police, the animal herders found the dead body at an isolated private layout near INS Kalinga on Sunday afternoon. The deceased person is survived by his wife and two sons. Yellayya’s son Jagannatha Kumar expressed his suspicion to the police that his father might have been murdered.

The Vizag Police have shifted the decomposed dead body to the Bheemili government hospital and have initiated an investigation. Yellayya was a resident of the Nerellavalasa village and worked as a daily wage labourer.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.