With the outbreak of bird flu in different states in the country, the public has been advised to take the necessary precautions. While various states, including Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, have been affected, Vizag hasn’t encountered any cases of bird flu yet. However, authorities, across departments, in the city have stepped up the vigil by taking several preventive measures.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has notified zoos across the country to observe all the precautionary measures, especially to the ones which are vulnerable to becoming a host for the flu. Coming to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Vizag, those in-charge have been leaving no stone unturned in ensuring safety within the premises. Zoo Curator Dr Nandini Salaria told Yo! Vizag that the cages inhabited by birds are being sterilized on a regular basis.

Also, due to the prevalent Covid situation, disinfecting the visiting vehicles and the zookeepers while entering premises of animal habitation has become a regular practice and the zoo intends to continue implementing them. Furthermore, she informed that migratory birds seeking adobe at the zoo, and free-flying birds such as crows and pigeons, will be monitored regularly.

In view of the bird flu across the country, the CZA has urged the zoo administrations to submit a report every day to the central authority till their zone is pronounced disease free. Trade programs of the feathered beings are being put on hold, both nationally and internationally.

Earlier in the day, Dr D Rama Krishna, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Visakhapatnam District told Yo! Vizag that rapid response teams have been set up across the district and that constant surveillance is being implemented to prevent any bird flu outbreak in the region.