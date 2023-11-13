In a shocking incident reported under the PM Palem Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam, a man set fire to a government wine shop near Kommadi Junction. As per the police reports, the accused person, G Madhu, resorted to this criminal act after the shop workers told him the brand he wanted was unavailable. This incident occurred on Sunday, 12 November 2023.

The PM Palem PS officials stated that Madhu visited the wine shop in an inebriated condition. The unavailability of the brand he wanted at the government-run wine shop sparked an argument between him and the workers. In a fit of rage, he collected the petrol in his two-wheeler into a bottle and poured it on the shop. He then set it ablaze, panicking the workers, who ran out of the shop instantly.

Alarmed by the locals, the police reached the spot to get the situation under control. They estimated that liquor bottles worth two lakhs were burned down in this incident. Further, a computer and printer have also burned, the police added. The Visakhapatnam Police took the man who set fire to the wine shop in Kommadi into custody and registered a case.

