The Metropolitan Commissioner of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), P Basanth Kumar, IAS, has been appointed as the Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Basanth Kumar took charge as the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) Vice Chairman in May 2017. He was then appointed as the first Metropolitan Commissioner for Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) after VUDA got dissolved in September 2019.

The establishment of the TU-142 Aircraft Museum, development of flyover at NAD junction, construction of commercial complex at Pithapuram Colony and redevelopment of Kailasagiri Hill with the aid of funds from World Bank, are some of the notable projects that were undertaken during his tenure as VUDA Vice Chairman and VMRDA Commissioner. Basanth Kumar also fetched accolades from all corners for his decision to make his son’s wedding a humble affair by spending just Rs 18,000 on the occasion.

Mr. Kumar will now be replacing K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, IAS, who has been directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) immediately. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam issued orders to this effect on Monday. It may be noted that Raju has been serving as the TTD JEO for the past eight years despite the change of several governments in the state.

Earlier, the State Government had appointed YV Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board.