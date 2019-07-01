In an attempt to bolster the security of the passengers at Visakhapatnam railway station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be using segways for patrolling purposes. Two segways were flagged off by Waltair Division senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava in this regard at the city’s railway station on Sunday.

Expected to enhance the mobility and the efficiency of the patrolling personnel, the segways come in a battery-operated eco-friendly form. The personnel was given training in operating the segways and reportedly, more members of the Railway Protection Force would be trained in the coming days.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srivastava said that the introduction of the segways would help the RPF personnel in patrolling the Visakhapatnam railway station to ensure property and passenger safety. He informed that body-worn cameras will also be used to help with the same. The Divisional Security Commissioner further stated that the body-worn cameras will provide real-time visuals of a scene in a train or within the station’s premises, thereby helping the personnel to take prompt action.

Apart from Mr. Srivastava, Railway Station Director Rajagopal, SS Balaramaswamy, RPF Inspectors Swamy, PS Rao, RK Rao, and Raman were among those who marked their presence at the event on Sunday.