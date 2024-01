The Waltair Division in East Coast Railways undergoes crucial maintenance and development works due to pre/non-interlocking works for the commission of the 3rd Line between Singapur Road & Rayagada stations. Here are the latest updates regarding train cancellations and schedule changes in Visakhapatnam from Jan 19-27

A. TRAIN CANCELLATIONS FOR VISAKHAPATNAM BOUND TRAINS

Train No. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special passenger will be cancelled, leaving Visakhapatnam from 19.01.2024 to 27.01.2024.

Train No. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special passenger, leaving Raipur from 20.01.2024 to 28.01.2024, will be cancelled.

Train No. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna special passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam from 19.01.2024 to 27.01.2024, will be cancelled.

Train No. 08503 Bhawanipatna-Visakhapatnam special passenger will be cancelled, leaving Bhawanipatna from 20.01.2024 to 28.01.2024.

Train No. 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput special passenger will be cancelled, leaving Visakhapatnam from 19.01.2024 to 27.01.2024.

Train No. 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam special passenger, leaving Koraput from 20.01.2024 to 28.01.2024, will be cancelled.

Train No. 18512 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Biweekly Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on 19.01.2024, 22.01.2024, and 26.01.2024, will be cancelled.

Train No. 18511 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Biweekly Express, leaving Koraput on 20.01.2024, 23.01.2024, and 27.01.2024, will be cancelled.

Train No. 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur Biweekly Express, leaving Tirupati on 18.01.2024, 21.01.2024, and 25.01.2024, will be cancelled.

Train No. 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Biweekly Express, leaving Bilaspur on 20.01.2024, 23.01.2024, and 27.01.2024, will be cancelled.

B. SHORT TERMINATION AND SHORT ORIGINATION OF TRAINS

Train No. 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada express train, leaving Sambalpur from 20.01.2024 to 27.01.2024, will be short-terminated at Muniguda.

In return direction, Train No. 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur express train will start from Muniguda to Sambalpur from 20.01.2024 to 27.01.2024 instead of Rayagada.

Train No. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada express train, leaving Guntur from 19.01.2024 to 26.01.2024, will be short-terminated at Vizianagaram.

In return direction, Train No. 17244 Rayagada-Guntur express train will start from Vizianagaram to Guntur from 20.01.2024 to 27.01.2024 instead of Rayagada.

C. DIVERSION OF TRAINS

Train No. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express, leaving Rourkela from 19.01.2024 to 26.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Therubali – Keutguda, stoppage eliminated at Singapur Road and Rayagada.

Train No. 18108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express, leaving Jagdalpur from 20.01.2024 to 27.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Keutguda-Therubali, stoppage eliminated at Rayagada and Singapur Road.

Train No. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Sambaleswari Express, leaving Howrah from 19.01.2024 to 26.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Therubali – Keutguda, stoppage eliminated at Rayagada and Singapur Road.

Train No. 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Sambaleswari Express, leaving Jagdalpur from 19.01.2024 to 27.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Keutguda-Therubali, stoppage eliminated at Rayagada and Singapur Road.

Train No. 12843 Puri-Ahmedabad SF Express, leaving Puri on 19.01.2024, 20.01.2024, 23.01.2024, 25.01.2024, and 26.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Khurda Road-Kerejanga-Titlagarh.

Train No. 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri SF Express, leaving Ahmedabad on 20.01.2024, 21.01.2024, 22.01.2024, and 25.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Titlagarh-Kerejanga-Khurda Road.

Train No. 22974 Puri-Gandhidham SF Express, leaving Puri on 20.01.2024 and 27.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Khurda Road-Kerejanga-Titlagarh.

Train No. 22973 Gandhidham-Puri SF Express, leaving Gandhidham on 24.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Titlagarh-Kerejanga-Khurda Road.

Train No. 20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road SF Express, leaving Bhubaneswar from 19.01.2024 to 26.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Bhubaneswar-Kerejanga-Titlagarh.

Train No. 20838 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar SF Express, leaving Junagarh from 20.01.2024 to 27.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Titlagarh-Kerejanga-Bhubaneswar.

Train No. 18189 Tata-Ernakulam Express, leaving Tata on 21.01.2024 and 25.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Tata-Jaroli-Palasa-Vizianagaram.

Train No. 18190 Ernakulam-Tata Express, leaving Ernakulam on 21.01.2024 and 24.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Vizianagaram-Palasa-Jaroli-Tata.

Train No. 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Special Express, leaving Barauni on 20.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Talcher-Khurda Road-Vizianagaram.

Train No. 03358 Coimbatore-Baruani Special Express, leaving Coimbatore on 24.01.2024, will run on a diverted route via Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Talcher.

D. RESCHEDULING OF TRAINS

Train No. 22848 Lokamanyatilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam SF Express, leaving Lokamanyatilak Terminus on 23.01.2024, will be rescheduled by 2 hours to depart at 02:15 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 00:15 hrs on 23.01.2024.

Train No. 22847 Visakhapatnam-Lokamanyatilak Terminus-SF Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on 21.01.2024, will be rescheduled by 5 hours to depart at 13:20 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 08:20 hrs on 21.01.2024.

Train No. 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur SF Express, leaving Nanded on 20.01.2024, 22.01.2024, 23.01.2024, and 27.01.2024, will be rescheduled by 4 hours to depart at 20:30 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 16:30 hrs on 20.01.2024, 22.01.2024, 23.01.2024, and 27.01.2024.

Train No. 18573 Visakhapatnam–Bhagat ki Kothi Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on 25.01.2024, will be rescheduled by 8 hours to depart at 13:20 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 05:20 hrs on 25.01.2024.

