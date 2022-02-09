Visakhapatnam District Collector, Dr A. Mallikarjuna IAS, directed the authorities to inspect the arrangements being made for the President’s Fleet Review (PFR) and MILAN 2022. He held a review meeting regarding the Fleet Review arrangements with officials from the Indian Navy, Visakhapatnam City Police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Visakhapatnam Port Trust and various departments at the District Collectorate Conference Hall on 8 February, 2022.

The Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other government officials will be attending the PFR 2022. The District Collector emphasised that the city should be beautified, to show the glory of Visakhapatnam in a manner befitting the Fleet Review. The authorities are directed to repair the roads, sidewalks, and parks wherever necessary. Further, they were instructed to put beautiful pictures on the walls and maintain the roads neatly.

During the Fleet Review, the entire city will be lit up using decorative lights. Statues of eminent personalities, important historic monuments, archaeological monuments, tourist places, and cultural sites will be decorated as well. The traffic control in the city will be strictly monitored and controlled by the traffic police during the event. The Fleet Review will take place on Beach Road from Naval Coastal Battery to Vuda Park. Digital screens will be erected on the beach for the public to view the highlights of the event. Similarly, the authorities will be asked to take appropriate action without any mistakes in terms of protocol, medical facilities etc. The meeting was attended by Joint Collectors M Venugopal Reddy, P Arun Babu, District Revenue Officer S Srinivasamoorthy. Officials from the Indian Navy, Visakhapatnam Port, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and District Officers of various departments have also attended the review meeting.