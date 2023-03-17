On Thursday, 16 March 2023, the Alluri Sitharama Raju District Police arrested three inter-state smugglers near Visakhapatnam for illegally transporting a whopping 1,700 kilos of ganja. As per the police reports, the accused concealed the illicit substance in rice bags and prepared fake bills to elude the police.

The ASR Police identified the accused as Kimudu Sitharam of Odisha, Ravindra Yadav and Feku Yada of Uttar Pradesh. According to Additional SP, Chintapalli, the smugglers sourced the ganja from Chitrakonda, Odisha, to the ASR District near Visakhapatnam with the aid of labourers. Based on credible information, the police officials cornered the truck with the 1,700 kilos of load at Chintapalli. The officials ascertained that the accused were attempting to smuggle ganja to Maharashtra.

The ASP stated that smugglers have relocated to Odisha owing to large-scale ganja crop destruction in the agency areas as a part of Operation Parivarthana. Upon arresting the three men, the officials seized the truck used to traffic the ganja, a two-wheeler, cellphones and the fake bills. A further search to nab others linked to this racket has been initiated. The police estimated the seized ganja to be worth Rs 3 crores.

