Have you been wondering what are all those ships doing docked at the RK Beach Road? Well, Visakhapatnam authorities have been occupied with the preparations for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR) happening in the city on 21 & 22 February, 2022. The Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovid, supreme commander of the Naval Forces is expected to reach the city a day before. The President is scheduled to review the fleet at anchorage at 9:30 am, on 21 February 2022. The fleet is expected to put a grand affair in honour of the current President of India. Visakhapatnam has been steadfast in the PFR 2022 preparations leaving no leaf unturned.

According to a tweet by Defence PRO Visakhapatnam, the President is expected to review over 60 ships from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Gaurd, and the Indian Merchant Marine. Apart from this, 50 naval aircrafts are scheduled for a flypast. All ships and aircrafts are expected to set sail and fly past the ship that will host the President and the sailors are required to stand on the deck of the decorated ship and pay respect to the Supreme Commander by calling out “Rashtrapati Ki Jai’ according to the tradition being followed for many years now.

Nearly 48 ships of all Naval Commands, namely the Eastern, Western, Southern, and Andaman, along with ships of friendly neighbouring countries are expected to be lined up almost 8 to 10 km from the shore. The onlookers might not be able to view every ship, but the first line at anchorage may be visible from the beach road. The fleet may also see the presence of all lead ships from across classes including the INS Visakhapatnam, the stealth-guided missile destroyer of the Visakhapatnam Class.

A fleet review is hosted once in the five-year term of every President. to honour him/her and for a show of strength of the Indian Army. The 15-century tradition has been evolving to also include warships of friendly neighboring navies.