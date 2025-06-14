The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a revised administrative sanction of Rs 452.46 crore for the Pendurthi sewerage project in Visakhapatnam. The project, originally estimated at Rs 412 crore, is being implemented by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) through the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Ltd (GVSCCL).

The revision comes in response to increased costs driven by inflation, a rise in GST from 12% to 18%, and changes in input material prices. Additionally, adjustments were made to the project’s scope during execution, including:

Construction of a fourth aeration tank at the Narava Sewage Treatment Plant.

Upgrading the flash mixer’s sump capacity .

Enhanced dust-filling work along the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor in Chintala Agrahara.

The Pendurthi sewerage project is designed to provide underground drainage connections to around 12,000 households, significantly reducing environmental and public health risks associated with open sewage discharge. It includes:

A comprehensive sewage collection network.

A modern wastewater treatment plant with tertiary treatment capabilities.

Implementation of a Recycled Sewage Gravity Flow (RSGF) system for efficient water reclamation.

The project also includes a 15-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract to ensure sustainability.

Initially scheduled for completion in April 2021, the project faced several delays. The project is now close to its completion, and the authorities have intensified efforts to accelerate progress and meet this revised deadline, which is July 2025.

If the sewerage project in Visakhapatnam is completed on schedule, the initiative will enhance the living conditions for thousands of residents in the locality.

