With 1,31,968 fresh cases in 24 hours, India has set a new record for the highest number of cases in a single day, ever since the pandemic broke out last year. As the total case count has now risen over 1.3 crores, the unprecedented surge has pushed several states towards tight restrictions and norms. In Visakhapatnam too, the case count has been increasing by the day. On Friday, Visakhapatnam reported 335 new Covid cases in the span of 24 hours; the highest figure witnessed in over six months.

As per an update by the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the new cases have taken a total number of Covid positive cases in Visakhapatnam has now increased to 63,912, with 2185 active ones. The death toll stood at 584, with two more individuals succumbing to the virus. And given the surge in cases, concerned officials have been carrying disinfection activities across the city.

Disinfecting activities done by GVMC staff to prevent the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0DvtTFFWb8 — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) April 9, 2021

In Visakhapatnam, the impetus is being placed on contact tracing and isolation while scaling up the testing strategy. “The Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) are keeping a tab on those who test positive for Covid in Vizag district. The contact tracing is also being done effectively,” AMC Principal Dr Sudhakar told Yo! Vizag. Furthermore, the district administration has also formed a 40-member special home isolation monitoring committee. Consisting of doctors from various disciplines, the special committee works in coordination with ward secretariats in helping the positive patients recover from the infection and also prevent any possible spread.

Across the state, 2765 new Covid cases have been reported between Thursday and Friday. While the total active cases increased to 16,422, the death toll hit 7279.

In addition to the efforts by the governments, the public is also being urged to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour to put brakes on the second wave.