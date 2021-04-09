Entering the second quarter of 2021, let’s have a look at the forthcoming entertainment content for us to binge on. Thanks to the digital platforms, we get to indulge in movies and series of all genres and languages. This weekend, dodge the hours-long conversations on what to watch and check out the list given below. Here are a few movies and web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and other OTT platforms this weekend.

5 movies and series releasing on Amazon Prime Video, Aha, and other OTT platforms this weekend

#1 Hello Charlie

This Hindi film, an adventure comedy, revolves around Chirag Rastogi a.k.a, Charlie and his journey of transporting a gorilla named Toto from Mumbai to Diu. The plot is a string of comedy of errors while the gorilla Toto is confused with Makwana, a fraudster disguised as a gorilla. Aadhar Jain is seen playing the role of Charlie and Jackie Shroff dons the role of Makwana. Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat. The cast also has Shlokka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav.

Streaming from: 9 April 2021

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Jathi Ratnalu

Jathi Ratnalu is a light-hearted Telugu comedy entertainer. The film was directed by debutant, KV Anudeep. The movie takes us through the journey of three men who land up in jail for a crime they didn’t commit. Starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna, the film struck gold at the box office and even went on to collect over $1 million in the United States.

Streaming from: 11 April 2021

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi

Set around the events of a single night, Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi is a Malayalam language horror-thriller movie. When Unnikannan lands at the doorstep of a mansion, amidst a thick forest, little did he know about the mysteries that awaited him. Vishnu Unnikrishnan is seen portraying the role of Unikannan, while Saniya Iyyappan dons the other lead character. Directed by Sooraj Tom, this film is perfect for gothic drama lovers.

When to watch: 11 April 2021

Where to watch: Zee5

#4 11th Hour

Said to be a corporate thriller, 11th Hour is an upcoming Telugu series, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The storyline revolves around Avantika, played by Tamannaah, who fights patriarchy and the corporate villains to attain success for her business. The show will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s first web series in Telugu. Considering the previous works of Praveen Sattaru, like PSV Garuda Vega, 11th Hour is expected to keep you at the edge of your seats.

Streaming from: 9 April 2021

Where to watch: Aha

#5 Yuvarathnaa

After a week’s run at the box office, the Kannada film, Yuvarathnaa is all set to release on the OTT platform. The film stars Puneeth in the lead role along with Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj. Yuvarathnaa’s storyline talks about protecting the right to education of children coming from underprivileged backgrounds. It was written and directed by Santosh Ananddram.

Streaming from: 9 April 2021

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video