After a gap of nine years, Visakhapatnam hosted its city council meeting at the office of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). As per sources, the council discussed a 43-point agenda. The council was led by the City Mayor, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari. Dr. G. Srijana (IAS), GVMC Commissioner, and newly elected ward corporators, also took part in the meeting.

The last council meeting in the city was in February 2012. The latest meeting took place on Friday. Reportedly, issues surrounding various markets and parks, that come under the jurisdiction of GVMC, were discussed during the meeting including entry and parking fees to the parks.

According to sources, the main topic at the Visakhapatnam council meeting was the Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). It is said that considering a unanimous decision involving all the party members, a resolution will be passed against the privatisation of VSP. The Central Government’s decision to privatise VSP has stirred agitations and protests across the city.

In addition, the continuation of contract-based outsourcing of sanitation staff, for the district’s public health department, was supposedly addressed. The development of various projects of Vizag was also discussed at the hall, including the development of Mudasarlova Park, which is said to cost Rs. 50 crore. Another issue that was taken up for discussion was the supply of safe drinking water for the citizens of Vizag. Apparently, agendas to curb city pollution were also brought up during the meet. Said to be the first, the council consisted of 50 women members.