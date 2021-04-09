It’s 9 April and Tollywood‘s much-awaited release is finally in. Vakeel Saab, which marks the return of Pawan Kalyan to cinema after three years, has hit the screens and the frenzy seems to be sweeping the fans off their feet. Featuring Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj among others, the film comes as the official Telugu remake of the Hindi hit Pink. Produced by ‘Dil’ Raju and directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is among the most highly-anticipated summer movies of the year, and if the early reviews are anything to go by, the fans are sure in for a treat. Calling Vakeel Saab a blockbuster, several viewers have taken to Twitter to share their review. Here’s the Twitter review of Vakeel Saab.
Twitter review of Pawan Kalyan
వకీల్ సాబ్…. జడ్జిమెంట్
“పవర్ ఫుల్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ “👌👌👌🎉🎉🎉@PawanKalyan sir one MAN SHOW 🔥🔥🔥#SriramVenu writing nd direction superb@MusicThaman BGM nd songs 👌👌
Big Congratulations to the whole team🤗🤗
#Dilraju &sireesh garu so happy for u🎉🎉💐💐
— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 9, 2021
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s #VakeelSaab is a Blockbuster!!!! Extraordinary word-of-mouth from the early shows across the globe.💥💥💥💥💥💥 #VakeelSaabManiaAllOver pic.twitter.com/8UcMiygFKq
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 8, 2021
#VakeelSaab: Though this is an overtly commercialised version of #Pink, the second-half of the film makes an engaging watch that drives the message of ‘No means No’.
Pawan Kalyan nails the role with his star charisma.
Background score needs a special mention.
— Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) April 9, 2021
#VakeelSaab First Half Good and Second Half Excellent And Emotional What a Movie @MusicThaman BGM and Songs @PawanKalyan Comeback Movie My Review 3.75/5 🔥🔥🔥🔥@SVC_official #VakeelSaabFestivalBegins #VakeelSaabManiaAllOver #VakeelSaabFDFS #VakeelSaabreview
— C H ANDU (@chandu_111115) April 8, 2021
Vakeel saab review:
This is one of the best performances of Pawan Kalyan. Director has done a phenomenal job. All the three actresses did a wonderful job. Thamans bgm took this movie to other level.A must watch film with social values and high quality film making.
— Bad Boy (@kushal_dhfm) April 9, 2021
WATCHED VAKEEL SAAB
TWO WORD REVIEW – GOOSEBUMPS MASTERPIECE
UNBELIEVABLE PERFORMANCE FROM POWER STAR #PSPK#VakeelSaabReview
— Uncle Ji (@VivekSrkian33) April 9, 2021
Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan 🙏
— BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) April 9, 2021
