Visakhapatnam district, on Saturday, reported 135 new coronavirus cases. The newly recorded cases, between Friday and Saturday, have taken the district tally to 57,179. A patient succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 484. Among the freshly recorded infections registered in Visakhapatnam, 89 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 46 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As per the report, the coronavirus figures in the Visakhapatnam district are as follows:

New cases: 135

Active cases: 1690

Discharges: 55005

Deaths: 484

Total count: 57,179

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Vizag currently accounts for 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2367 fresh cases of coronavirus as the overall count in the state increased to 8,40,730. As of Saturday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 21,434 active cases, 8,12,517 recoveries (including the 2747 recoveries between Friday and Saturday), and 6779 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 85,87,312 tests.

On the national front, 50,356 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. 77% of the new cases were reported from 10 states and UTs. Delhi overtook Maharashtra and Kerala to report 7,178 cases in the said period. Kerala recorded 7,002 new cases. Maharashtra reported 6,870 new cases yesterday.

53,920 individuals recovered between Friday and Saturday. The active caseload was marked at 5.16 lakh as of this morning. 79% of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of single-day recoveries.11,060 recoveries have pushed up the state’s total recoveries to 15,62,342. “The last five weeks have seen a continuous decline in average daily new cases. The average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases from more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.