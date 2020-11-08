The recipient of the RK Narayan Award for Literature and the Padma Shri back in 2006, Sudha Murty is a prolific writer whose life can be called an inspiration. Born on 19 August 1950, the current Chairperson of Infosys is an engineering teacher, a philanthropist, and an author in Kannada, English, and Marathi. Her writings have always been simple, exuding warmth, and honesty. Here are 5 heart touching books written by Sudha Murty that one should definitely read.

List of 5 heart touching books written by Sudha Murty:

#1 Wise and Otherwise: A salute to Life

This non-fiction book which released back in 2002 is a collection of 51 inspiring stories from the life of Mrs Sudha Murty. In Wise and Otherwise, she shares eye-opening stories from the nooks and corners of our country, unravelling different facets of human lives with each story. All in all, the author’s simple yet impactful narrative makes the book an interesting read.

#2 Gently falls the Bakula

With hints of Jeffery Archer’s Old Love, Gently falls the Bakula begins as a heart-warming love tale. As the story unwinds, the readers realise that it is an endearing take on how women tend to forgo their dreams and aspirations to give place to their duty as a homemaker. With its riveting storyline and relatable characters, once again, Mrs Sudha astounds us with her art of simple yet intense writing.

#3 Mahashweta

This is one inspiring tale that calls out the insensitivity of the society we live in. Mahashweta revolves around Anupama who was diagnosed with Vitiligo and ostracised by her in-laws and society. With this incredible story of the protagonist’s re-discovery, the author successfully manages to paint the shallow mindsets of people with utmost sincerity.

#4 How I taught my Grandmother to read and other stories

This book is a collection of 25 semi-autobiographical stories inspired by her life. Born at a time when women have married away early, the author’s grandmother is no different. But it is the sheer diligence of the grandmother to learn from her twelve-year-old granddaughter, that sets the story apart, making it a delightful read. Through this book, the Padma Shri awardee rightly points out that one can seek education irrespective of their age.

#5 Dollar Bahu

Have heard of the serial “Dollar Bahu” which aired on Zee TV? Well, it was based on the famous novel on the same name written by Sudha Murty. Mirroring the current society that we live in, Dollar Bahu was woven around a theme so relevant in all our lives today – the undying love for money. Conveying an important message without being too preachy, this 150-paged book resembles a fable as it ends on a moral note.

Apart from the above-mentioned reads, there are plenty of Mrs Sudha’s writings that deserve attention. The storytelling skills of Sudha Murty captivate the readers as she narrates the experiences of her life while commenting on the social stigmas and issues through her fictional pieces. Her works make for a perfect bookish getaway for readers to relish the winters, tucked in a cosy corner with a cup of coffee.