As many as 928 new coronavirus cases were reported in Visakhapatnam in a span of 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the COVID-19 tally of Vizag reached 26,667.

According to the update released by Vizag Special COVID-19 officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 4781 patients are receiving treatment and 21,701 individuals have been discharged so far. Five more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 185. Currently, Visakhapatnam district has 149 very active clusters, 73 active clusters, 515 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.

Visakhapatnam witnessed a slight decrease in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday and Monday, as 500 new cases were reported on an average, during those days. However, on 18 August, the total count of COVID-19 cases mounted over 26,000, with the district registering 928 new cases in the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Visakhapatnam has made substantial progress in its recovery rate. On Tuesday, Vizag witnessed a recovery rate of 81.3%.

On the state level, Andhra Pradesh saw 9652 individuals testing positive for the virus on 18 August. With these latest cases, the coronavirus tally of Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3-lakh mark at 3,06,261. While 85,130 cases have been marked active, 2,18,311 individuals have been discharged (including the 9,211 individuals discharged from Monday to Tuesday) after recovering from the infection. The death toll increased to 2820 with 88 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari registered the maximum number of cases in the past 24 hours, as 1396 individuals tested positive for the virus in the district. Chittoor and Visakhapatnam, following the line, reported 990 and 928 coronavirus cases respectively. Until 10 AM on 18 August, Andhra Pradesh reportedly tested 29,61,611 samples across the state. Focussing on the state’s recovery rate, AP state government took to Twitter and shared that AP registered a recovery rate of 70.5% as on 17 August.