Andhra Pradesh has been receiving incessant rain over the last couple of days, leading to flooding in a couple of districts. To take stock of the situation and to mitigate the damages caused by floods in AP, Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey on Tuesday along with the state’s Home Minister, M Sucharita, and Transport Minister, Perni Venkatramaiah. While several districts in the state have been receiving abundant rainfall this monsoon, East and West Godavari districts were flooded in the last few days due to the overflowing river Godavari. The CM spoke to the district collectors of both the districts via video conference earlier on Tuesday to take stock of the relief activities being conducted in both the districts.

The AP CM also announced Rs 2,000 to every household in the districts affected due to floods, earlier on Tuesday. He instructed officials that people seeking shelter at relief camps must receive all essential commodities and other necessary requirements. He stated that food, ration, and medications must be distributed timely in the relief camps and other affected areas.

Over 3,000 households in both districts have been flooded so far for the last five days. People living near Dowleswaram barrage have been given warnings about the incoming floods that could affect their area as well. Authorities are of the opinion that the flood situation will prevail for the next five days at least. The supply of electricity has been shut to most of the affected villages, as electrical equipment poses danger to the citizens during the floods. All the villagers living in these areas have been evacuated to relief camps where both the East and West Godavari district collectors are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that all requirements for the affected are taken care of on a priority basis.