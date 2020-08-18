It’s an exciting time for Prabhas fans as the Baahubali star has announced his latest movie titled ‘Adipurush – Celebrating The Victory of Good Over Evil.’ The poster looks stunning with what seems like a silhouette of Lord Ram and his story of victory over evil. The film is being slated to release pan-India and is being produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, previously known for his hit film Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. Ever since the announcement, the news has been trending on Twitter, owing to the star’s excited fans.

Congratulations are in order from both Hindi and Telugu film celebrities with the announcement of Adipurush, as Prabhas now enjoys stardom in both the industries, after his massive outing with Bahubali followed by Saaho.

#Prabhas new film title #Adipurush raises too much curiosity 😅 I can see the glimpses of our epics unveiling in this poster 😍 Awaiting to celebrate the victory of good over evil in 3D on screen🔥@omraut @ItsBhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair06 @TSeries @retrophiles1 pic.twitter.com/0pbX9u2r5I — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) August 18, 2020

Wishes also came in from Telugu Director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, who is also set to direct Prabhas alongside Deepika Padukone in a film helmed by legendary production house Vyjayanthi Movies soon.

Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama…only very few actors have played him on the big screen before…good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush https://t.co/evGHogaIHC — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 18, 2020

Adipurush will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi and subsequently dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and several foreign languages. The movie’s poster was released at 7.11 AM on Tuesday. Speaking about Adipurush, Prabhas stated that every role and character comes with its own challenges but portraying a character like this, comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. He stated that he is very excited to portray this character of an Indian epic, especially the way director Om Raut has designed it. “I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” said the actor in an interaction on his social media on the occasion of the poster release. While the protagonist will be played by Prabhas, the antagonist of the film is yet to be decided.