In a shocking event, a massive gold theft allegedly took place on Sunday, in Vizag. The incident came to light when the victim approached Visakhapatnam City Police on the following day.

According to sources, the complainant acts as the bishop of a church at New Paradesipalem. The bishop who resides near the church, left for his villa at Rushikonda on Sunday. On 17 August, he came back home to find the doors broken open. Reportedly, some unidentified persons broke into the house of bishop and stole gold jewellery of at least 42 tulas and cash up to Rs 2 lakh.

In the turn of the unfortunate situation, the victim lodged a complaint at the PM Palem police station, in Vizag, and reported the theft of gold jewellery along with cash. Acting on the complaint, the cops have begun the investigation. In connection with the case, fingerprints from the crime scene have already been extracted by the special police team.

Earlier in 2019, Vizag city police nabbed two bike thieves for stealing motorcycles in North Andhra Pradesh. The accused were identified as Tammineni Mahesh (26) and Gandi Asha Raju (22) of Vambay Colony, Madhurawada. After receiving several complaints, the city police formed a special team and carried an elaborate investigation. On 10 December 2020, the cops noticed the duo’s suspicious movements near the Car Shed junction of PM Palem and took them into remand. Upon further interrogation, the bike thieves confessed to having stolen two-wheelers by using duplicate keys. The city police recovered 26 bikes, out of which, three are from Visakhapatnam district, five from Vizianagaram district, and 18 motor vehicles from Srikakulam district.