Manish Kumar Sinha took charge as the new Police Commissioner of Vizag on Monday. The 2000-batch IPS officer, who earlier worked as the Intelligence Chief of Andhra Pradesh, was greeted by the outgoing Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar Meena as he assumed charge in the city.

After assuming office, the new Police Commissioner of Vizag interacted with the media. Manish Kumar Sinha said that Visakhapatnam is a peaceful city. Stating that he would work towards maintaining law and order in Vizag, the new CP informed that legal action would be taken against those who violate the rules. Vizag Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Aishwarya Rastogi, and Suresh Babu, and other police officials were present on the occasion.

The outgoing Commissioner, Mr Meena has been transferred and directed to report to the Mangalagiri Police Headquarters, for further posting. The 1995-batch IPS officer led the Vizag police for over a year. During his tenure as Vizag Police Commissioner, he imposed strict enforcement of helmet rule in the city. Furthermore, he played a significant role in setting up the One-Stop Centre and Disha Police Station to ensure the safety of women.

Under his supervision, the cops have been taking several precautions to safeguard themselves from the virus, while serving their duties, during the pandemic. Apart from distributing thermal screen meters, sanitizers, and masks among the police personnel, Table Shield Protection has been installed at the desk of each official as an additional safety precaution.

Last week, in a bureaucratic reshuffle in the state, 3 IPS officers were transferred. As per the government orders Kasireddy VRN Reddy, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Intelligence Chief of the state. Mr KVRN Reddy, who is an additional DG rank officer, had earlier helmed various positions as DCP East Zone in Hyderabad, Vijayawada Railway SP, and also as Vijayawada City Police Commissioner. The 1992-batch IAS officer was holding the post of Director-General, Vigilance and Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, GAD. He will continue to hold full additional charge of the two posts till further orders.