The second floor of Visakhapatnam Public Library, located at Dwarakanagar, is soon going to be open to the public. This library is one of the oldest in Vizag and was first inaugurated in December 2003. Over the years, the building has had timely renovations and now introduces another floor to its readers.

The newly developed second floor is spread over 8,000 square feet and is completely air-conditioned. The library welcomes one through well-lit corridors into halls of new bright walls clad with motivational quotes. It also has activity corners, a children’s activity room, a Gandhian section, and a conference hall.

Along with the new floor to open, the public library has also added features such as entry through door access systems, e-learning facilities for online mock examinations, and a plethora of competitive examination books for the readers of Visakhapatnam.

The Visakhapatnam Public Library has over 42,000 members from all age groups. With an inventory of over 50,000 books, the library covers a wide spectrum of genres from art to fiction. To suit every reader, the library also contains several books in local and other regional languages. With the Centre for Policy Studies co-located in the building, the library complex has been regarded as one of the best spots for preparing for competitive exams.

To add to the conducive environment to read, frequent visitors consider the outside garden area of the library as one of the favorite spots for reading in the complex.

The library is owned by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). In view of the pandemic, the library administrators have also provided a seating system in order to follow social distancing.