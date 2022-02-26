The Indian Navy is set to host the City Parade, MILAN 2022 in our city of Visakhapatnam on 27 February 2022, at Ramakrishna Beach Road from Coastal Battery Junction to Park Hotel Junction on a large scale from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The following traffic restrictions were announced by the Visakhapatnam Police authorities, for the public to follow during MILAN 2022.

1. The routes from Visakhapatnam District Collectorate Junction to Naval Coast Battery, Naval Coast Battery to Park Hotel, Siripuram Junction to Park Hotel via Chinna Waltair, Siripuram Junction to All India Radio Junction to NTR Statue and from All India Radio Junction to Pandurangapuram Down, St. Aloysius High School to Naval Coast Battery, from Pandimetta Junction to Novotel Hotel, from the Century Club to Novotel Hotel, vehicles without a pass are not allowed. So people are instructed by the police to travel through alternative routes.

2. Two and four-wheeler vehicles coming from the MVP side should be parked at MGM Ground, next to VUDA Park, Visakha Function Hall near Kurupam Towers, RR construction at Kamat Hotel and go into the enclosures on the beach.

3. Jagadamba and Dandubazar motorists can park their vehicles at Collector Office Junction, Andhra University Medical College Ground and Jubilee Ground opposite AMCOSA and enter the enclosures.

4. Depending on the number of visitors, traffic will be diverted near Rushikonda Junction, Jodugullapalem Junction, MVP Double Road, Maddilapalem Junction, Tycoon Junction, Asilmetta Junction, Gollalapalem Junction, Pandimetta Junction, Jagadamba, Town New Road, Collector Office Junction.

5. Those living on the stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to the Park Hotel are urged to co-operate with the police to make this international event a success.

6. Traffic cut-off points will be enforced near Collectorate Junction and C.R. Reddy Square. Residents on the stretch from Naval Coastal Battery to Park Hotel are requested to co-operate with the police and make alternative arrangements for their arrival and departure.

7. Most Navy vehicles ply the route from Gopal Auto Junction to Old Post Office. The route will be used for transportation of Naval vehicles from the Naval area to RK Beach Road.

8. Buses from Bheemili to Park Hotel Junction, will take a detour at the Kamat Hotel Junction and reach the Dwaraka Bus Station via Ushodaya Junction and AS Raja Grounds Junction. The buses will connect with the highway at MVP Double Road.

9. The buses travelling from Dwaraka Bus Station to Old Post Office will drop off the commuters at Jagadamba Junction and reach Dabagardens via Police Barracks.

The public is requested by the police to strictly abide by the above traffic restrictions during the MILAN 2022 event and ensure grand success.