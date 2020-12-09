Visakhapatnam police, on Tuesday, seized fake currency and arrested 4 individuals in connection with the case. As per the details provided by the police, the accused tried to exchange fake Euro currency, of face value one million, for a hefty sum in Indian currency.

The accused have been identified as D Durga Prasad, G Giri Charan, G Durga Prasad, of East Godavari, and G Srinivas of West Godavari. Reportedly, the four arrived in the city and lodged at a hotel near Diamond Park. The group targetted different people in Visakhapatnam and tried to dupe people claiming that the fake Euro currency they possessed was worth about Rs 8.4 crore. By even producing fake documents, they struck a deal with a few and demanded Rs 1 crore in advance.

With the information breaking out to the police, CI Simhadi Naidu and SI Ravi Kumar led raids and took the accused into custody. The police seized the fake currency notes and the documents in possession of the arrested group.

Harshitha Chandra, ACP, Visakhapatnam (East), advised citizens to beware of groups trying to dupe people with fake currency and fake gold. She urged people to alert the police if they come across such groups.

Earlier this month, the Visakhapatnam police arrested six individuals for trying to sell demonetized Turkish currency in the city. The group tried to fool people into believing that the counterfeit notes were worth lakhs in Indian currency. As many as 300 banned Turkish currency notes and seven mobile phones were seized from the accused.